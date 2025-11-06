Miss Universe Contestants Walk Out After One Is Berated

A Miss Universe event in Thailand erupted in controversy after several contestants walked out in protest when Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly berated Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, for not posting promotional content. The confrontation, which took place during a pre-pageant ceremony and was live-streamed, saw Nawat raising his voice, calling security, and threatening to disqualify Bosch and anyone supporting her, the BBC reports. The issue at hand apparently had to do with an obligation to post on social media about Thailand, the host country, USA Today reports.

As Bosch left the room, several contestants followed in solidarity, despite Nawat's warning that those who walked out could be disqualified. Video footage shows contestants shouting back at Nawat as he reprimanded Bosch, with many standing to support her as Nawat ordered them to sit down. Reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark was among those who walked out, declaring, "This is about women's rights." The incident has sparked widespread criticism of Nawat's conduct, and the Miss Universe Organization quickly condemned his actions as "malicious."

MUO President Raul Rocha stated that Mr. Nawat had "humiliated, insulted, and showed a lack of respect" to Bosch and that calling security to intimidate her was a "serious abuse." The MUO has moved to limit or eliminate Mr. Nawat's involvement in the competition and indicated it would pursue legal action against him. Nawat has since apologized, saying he did not intend to upset anyone and that his comments had been misunderstood. He claimed he never called Bosch a "dumbhead," as was reported, but rather that he said she had caused "damage." A delegation of international executives taking over the running of the competition.

"We're in the 21st century, and I'm not a doll to be made up, styled, and have my clothes changed," Bosch said after the incident. "I came here to be a voice for all the women and all the girls who fight for causes and to tell my country that I'm completely committed to that." The competition takes place Nov. 21 in Thailand.