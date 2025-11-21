Kimmel to Trump: 'Quiet, Piggy'

Late-night host fires back after Trump's latest call from him to be pulled off the air
Posted Nov 21, 2025 10:22 AM CST
Kimmel to Trump: 'Quiet, Piggy'
This image released by Disney shows Jimmy Kimmel hosting his late night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.   (Randy Holmes/Disney via AP)

"I have honestly lost count of how many times the president has demanded I be pulled off the air," Jimmy Kimmel said in his Thursday night monologue, firing back after President Trump's latest attack. "Talk about a snowflake, this guy. Every five weeks, he flips out and wants me fired. If you got this many threats from a neighbor, you'd have no problem getting a restraining order."

  • "Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it?" Trump said in a Truth Social post early Thursday. "Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"
  • Trump posted the message after Kimmel's Wednesday night show, in which the host mocked Trump over the Epstein files, saying the vote in Congress was "such a landslide, Trump might actually be able to rebury the Epstein files under it," per the New York Times. "He posted this at 12:49am—11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast," Kimmel said Thursday night. "Which is nice. He watches us live."

  • Kimmel recounted hearing about Trump's latest call for his firing, Rolling Stone reports. "My wife comes out of the bathroom. She's got her phone," he said. "She goes, 'Trump tweeted, you should be fired again. I was like, 'Oh.' Then I went downstairs and made bagels for the kids."
  • Kimmel's show was briefly suspended in September after pressure from FCC Chair Brendan Carr over remarks he made about Charlie Kirk's killing, the Guardian notes. "You've done this before. You tried to get me fired in September, it didn't work, Mr. President," Kimmel said.
  • He made Trump an offer: "How about this: I'll go when you go, OK? We'll be a team. Let's ride off into the sunset together like Butch Cassidy and the Suntan Kid." He added, referring to Trump's remark to a reporter on Air Force One last week: "Until then, if I may borrow a phrase from you: quiet, piggy."
  • Kimmel also returned to the topic of the Epstein files. "The Justice Department has 30 days to release the files, which will make for a very Merry Christmas indeed," he said. "I have a prediction for the next 30 days: I think we're going to see Trump do some of the craziest s--- yet."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X