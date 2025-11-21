Kimmel to Trump: 'Quiet, Piggy'

"I have honestly lost count of how many times the president has demanded I be pulled off the air," Jimmy Kimmel said in his Thursday night monologue, firing back after President Trump's latest attack. "Talk about a snowflake, this guy. Every five weeks, he flips out and wants me fired. If you got this many threats from a neighbor, you'd have no problem getting a restraining order."

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it?" Trump said in a Truth Social post early Thursday. "Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"

Trump posted the message after Kimmel's Wednesday night show, in which the host mocked Trump over the Epstein files, saying the vote in Congress was "such a landslide, Trump might actually be able to rebury the Epstein files under it," per the New York Times. "He posted this at 12:49am—11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast," Kimmel said Thursday night. "Which is nice. He watches us live."