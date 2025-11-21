Kimmel to Trump: 'Quiet, Piggy'

"I have honestly lost count of how many times the president has demanded I be pulled off the air," Jimmy Kimmel said in his Thursday night monologue, firing back after President Trump's latest attack. "Talk about a snowflake, this guy. Every five weeks, he flips out and wants me fired. If you got this many threats from a neighbor, you'd have no problem getting a restraining order."
- "Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it?" Trump said in a Truth Social post early Thursday. "Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"
- Trump posted the message after Kimmel's Wednesday night show, in which the host mocked Trump over the Epstein files, saying the vote in Congress was "such a landslide, Trump might actually be able to rebury the Epstein files under it," per the New York Times. "He posted this at 12:49am—11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast," Kimmel said Thursday night. "Which is nice. He watches us live."