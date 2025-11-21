Keeping Kosher? You May Want to Put Down That Brew

A longtime pillar of kosher drinking has been toppled. For decades, beer has been assumed to be kosher—unlike wine, which has long required certification. But three of the biggest kosher certification agencies in the US—OU Kosher, Star-K, and OK Kosher—now say that's no longer the case, reports the Forward . The agencies say all beer will need to have official certification starting in 2026 if it's to be considered kosher, citing the growing use of unconventional ingredients and flavor additives in today's craft beer scene. Inspectors have recently found surprising ingredients such as oyster broth, milk, clam juice, and even wine in some brews.

The agencies have released a list of more than 900 beers that are already certified kosher, including familiar names like Coors, Budweiser, Hoegaarden, and Blue Moon. But the list notably excludes popular brands such as Dos Equis and Sierra Nevada. The change has drawn mixed reactions from the kosher community, with some complaining it's a money grab by agencies, and others saying it was overdue. "At first, I was like, 'Oh, no, this is gonna make my life a lot harder,'" says beer fanatic and home brewer Halle Goldblatt. Ultimately, though, she says, "I think it's good for the kosher consumer."

Until now, the assumption has been that beer only consisted of grain, water, hops, and yeast, all considered kosher. However, the boom in craft brewing—and the rise of exotic flavors—have complicated matters. Breweries also often share equipment between different recipes, and standard cleaning doesn't always meet kosher requirements. The St. Louis Jewish Light offers suggestions on what kosher drink alternatives are appropriate for Passover. Meanwhile, one rabbi says kosher certification should be required of all alcoholic beverages, not just beer and wine.