Bitcoin Keeps Sliding, May Get 'Really, Really Ugly'

Bitcoin has been in freefall this week, and the worst may not be over. The world's largest cryptocurrency dipped below $86,000 for the first time in seven months on Friday, dragging the broader crypto market down with it, reports Reuters. At one point, the price hovered just above what CNBC sees as the crucial support threshold of $80,000—if it falls through that, the price could drop even more steeply in a hurry. Friday's decline pulled ether down more than 2% as well, with both coins now nursing weekly losses of about 8%.