Police at St. Louis Airport Shoot Knife-Wielding Man

A man was shot and killed by police inside Terminal 1 of St. Louis Lambert International Airport early Friday. Authorities say the incident began shortly after 1am, when officers conducting a routine security check encountered a man armed with a knife, per KSDK . According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers ordered the man to drop his weapon and, when he didn't comply, they pulled out and used a stun gun on him. Police say the man continued to advance, prompting officers to open fire. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Per St. Louis Today, the man wasn't actually a traveler—he'd reportedly entered the Missouri airport to use the restroom. "We don't believe this was an individual trying to catch an airplane or coming into town," says a police spokesperson, per the AP. The two airport police officers involved have been with the department for six months and one year, respectively, and both have prior law-enforcement experience. A visible crime scene was established near the American Airlines ticketing counter, per KSDK.

The Terminal 1 MetroLink station was shuttered for about three hours after the shooting, with shuttle buses transporting passengers between terminals. The station reopened around 7am. The airport is working with the St. Louis County Police Department as the investigation continues.