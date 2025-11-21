House Panel Gives Up on Maxwell Testifying

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted co-conspirator of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, will not answer questions from the House Oversight Committee about Epstein or the Justice Department's handling of his case, the panel's chairman said. Republican Rep. James Comer said Maxwell's legal team informed him that she will invoke her Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination if called to testify after a lack of agreement on terms for her appearance. That makes it unlikely that congressional investigators will pursue an interview with her while she remains in a federal prison camp in Texas, Politico reports.

Comer had subpoenaed Maxwell in July, and her attorneys initially indicated she might cooperate if her ongoing legal appeals had concluded. However, the Supreme Court recently declined to revisit her conviction, and Maxwell's lawyers subsequently demanded immunity from further prosecution and advance access to any questions—conditions Comer called unacceptable. While serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking, Maxwell reportedly is preparing a commutation request for consideration by President Trump.

On another track, Comer told NBC News that his panel is still working toward deposing Bill and Hillary Clinton to learn what they may know about Epstein's crimes. "I'm not accusing them of any wrongdoing," he said. "But Trump has answered a gazillion questions about it, and we've never heard from Clinton," Comer added.