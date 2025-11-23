Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi, America

Britney Spears isn't happy with new paparazzi photos snapped of her while she was out in Los Angeles, and she's venting not just about tabloid photographers but her home country as a result. The images published in the UK's Daily Mail show Spears with a "fuller face," per Parade, and the 43-year-old celeb says photogs revel in getting the most unflattering shots possible.
- "I just don't like the way paparazzi always like [take] the worst pictures in the whole world," Spears said in an Instagram video. "It's so offensive and so incredibly mean."
- Spears said she feels like she can't go anywhere. "That's why I don't like America. I never have, never will. Sorry folks, I'm sorry," she said. The world has "so many beautiful places," she added, but she she's "stuck in this dips--- place right now."
Spears has been the subject of unflattering press of late, as well as fan concern, because of ex Kevin Federline's memoir. And it seems anything she does is widely dissected, often with much different views: Page Six, for example, sees the latest images, which appear to show Spears holding a champagne flute, as "raising concerns over her recent erratic behavior." But TMZ suggests the outing at a spa and winery is a sign of healthy "self-care."