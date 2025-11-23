Britney Spears Blasts Paparazzi, America

Britney Spears isn't happy with new paparazzi photos snapped of her while she was out in Los Angeles, and she's venting not just about tabloid photographers but her home country as a result. The images published in the UK's Daily Mail show Spears with a "fuller face," per Parade , and the 43-year-old celeb says photogs revel in getting the most unflattering shots possible.

Spears has been the subject of unflattering press of late, as well as fan concern, because of ex Kevin Federline's memoir. And it seems anything she does is widely dissected, often with much different views: Page Six, for example, sees the latest images, which appear to show Spears holding a champagne flute, as "raising concerns over her recent erratic behavior." But TMZ suggests the outing at a spa and winery is a sign of healthy "self-care."