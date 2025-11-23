Can't Fall Asleep? The Answer Might Be '10-3-2-1-0'

A new sleep trend, dubbed the "10-3-2-1-0" hack, is making the rounds online, promising to improve sleep quality by spreading bedtime prep throughout the day instead of cramming it all in right before bed. The idea, backed by sleep specialist Dr. Nicole Moshfegh, is to follow a series of steps at set intervals before bedtime, per Bustle : Stop consuming caffeine 10 hours ahead; finish eating three hours before; stop working two hours before; and cut out screens an hour before. If followed, the theory goes, you'll need to hit the snooze button zero times when your alarm goes off—hence the last digit of the hack.

"It's often better to get up with one alarm," which can "help reinforce a consistent sleep-wake pattern," CNET notes. Moshfegh, author of The Book of Sleep, tells Bustle that the routine is essentially an easy-to-remember checklist for better sleep hygiene. Caffeine, she notes, can stay in your system for hours, so avoiding it after lunch is a good rule for sensitive sleepers. Eating too close to bedtime can cause heartburn or other discomfort, so that three-hour window is suggested, though not required.

Health.com adds that enjoying an alcoholic beverage near bedtime can also be disruptive to sleep patterns. Shutting down work tasks two hours before bed helps the brain switch from "on" to "off," while limiting screen time is recommended to avoid both bright light and stimulating content, either of which can delay sleep.

The point isn't to be perfect, Moshfegh tells Bustle, but to aim for consistency. The routine may be particularly helpful for people who have trouble falling asleep, who keep irregular hours, or who feel wound up at night. "Sleep routines work best when they are adapted and not forced," Moshfegh says. "The goal is to create supportive habits, not to add pressure."