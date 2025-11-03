Spears Vanishes From Instagram as Drama Escalates

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account after a series of concerning posts amid an escalating feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline over claims made in his new memoir . Fans first noticed her account had vanished on Sunday, with Instagram displaying a message saying her profile "may have been removed," People reports. The move follows weeks of public worry and speculation prompted by Spears' recent social media activity, which included videos of her dancing in her living room, sometimes accompanied by cryptic captions about her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19. Comments on these posts had been disabled, adding to the concern among followers.

On Oct. 7, Spears posted a video showing bruises and bandages, saying she had fallen down the stairs. In the caption, she referenced her sons' departure to Hawaii, where they live with Federline. She then referenced the dancing clips she'd been posting: "This is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I'm not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!"

Another post from Oct. 19 saw Spears allude to a traumatic period under her 13-year conservatorship, including a stint in rehab in 2018. She claimed she suffered "brain damage" during that time and described feeling stripped of her autonomy. She referenced the film Maleficent in the caption of a photo of herself riding a horse: "Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally… anything holy is never forgotten. ... Her wings were holy so the king couldn't take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church…not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting…"

Page Six reports Spears also sparked concerns after she was allegedly filmed driving erratically after a night out with friends last month, though she later claimed it was a "lookalike." Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew, has resurfaced allegations about Spears' parenting and their relationship; Federline accuses her of cheating, among other issues, but he has claimed to be concerned for her wellbeing and says he fears "something bad" will happen to her. Spears has pushed back, using social media to accuse Federline of "gaslighting" and profiting from her struggles now that his child support payments have ended. Her X account remains active.