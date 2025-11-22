Bomb Threat Follows Post by Trump

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Michigan home was targeted by a bomb threat on Friday, days after she and other former military service members in Congress released a video urging troops to reject "illegal orders" from the Trump administration. The threat followed President Trump's public accusations on Thursday that Slotkin and her colleagues were engaging in "seditious behavior" that he claimed was "punishable by death." Trump also had reposted a message on Truth Social that stated "Hang them George Washington would" and called for the arrest of Slotkin and her colleagues in the video, NBC News reports.

According to a statement posted to X by Slotkin's office, the senator was not home at the time of the threat, and Michigan State Police searched the property and determined there was no danger. Capitol Police began providing her with round-the-clock protection on Thursday, per the Detroit Free Press. "The threat level just went through the roof," Slotkin told NBC after Trump's posts. "I'm worried about the safety of my staff, of my family, and obviously for myself," she said. On Sunday, an Indiana legislator criticized by Trump in a post was the target of a "swatting" attack.