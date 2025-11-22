Climate Summit's Conclusion Pleases Oil-Producing Nations

The UN climate summit ended Saturday in Brazil with a final statement that avoided any direct mention of fossil fuels—widely recognized as the main cause of global warming—drawing criticism from diplomats and climate advocates and raising doubts about the world's ability to confront the accelerating climate crisis. The resolution was considered a victory for major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, the New York Times reports. It included warnings about the consequences of inaction but offered few concrete steps to address rising global temperatures, though scientists warn that without a rapid shift away from oil, gas, and coal, the world faces escalating risks from extreme weather events. Developments included: