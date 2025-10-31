Climate Talks Won't Include US

No senior US officials will attend the United Nations climate talks in Brazil next month, marking an unprecedented step back from the international climate stage by the Trump administration. The decision breaks a decades-long tradition of American participation in such summits, maintained even during previous Republican administrations, the Guardian reports. The absence underscores President Trump's open skepticism toward climate science and his administration's rollback of climate-related offices and positions, including the State Department's climate office and the climate envoy role established under Joe Biden.