Maher Still Mad at Larry David Over Trump Dinner Criticism

Bill Maher is taking fresh aim at Larry David, reviving a simmering feud over Maher's controversial dinner with President Trump, USA Today reports. During the latest episode of Real Time, Maher criticized what he called "childish" and "purely emotional" responses from critics—including David—who took issue with Maher's decision to share a meal with Trump at the White House earlier this year. "You know, because he's Hitler," Maher said sarcastically, referencing outrage over the dinner. "Except he's not. So unhelpful and dumb." As he spoke, Maher displayed a headline from David's satirical New York Times essay, "My Dinner With Adolf," which parodied Maher's comments about the April dinner by imagining a dinner with Hitler in 1939.

Maher didn't stop there. He recounted that David had always declined invitations to appear on Real Time in years past, telling Maher he wasn't "smart enough about politics" for the show. "Yeah, I get that now," Maher quipped, before questioning the logic behind the backlash. "What exactly is the argument? That by talking to Trump, I'll elevate him? Oh, my God, don't tell me he could become president!" Maher was, at the time, talking about why he doesn't think it's a good idea to cut people off because they voted for Trump, Deadline reports. Specifically, he called out Jimmy Kimmel's wife, criticizing her decision to end relationships with relatives who voted for Trump after she reached out with a list of reasons why they shouldn't, Fox News reports.

Maher previously described his dinner with Trump as surprisingly pleasant, noting that the president was more personable in private than he expected. David's essay echoed this observation—without naming Maher—by describing a fictional Hitler who seemed different in private. Maher had already called the comparison "kind of insulting to 6 million dead Jews" during an earlier appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.