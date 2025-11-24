MTG's Exit Exposes GOP Rifts

Marjorie Taylor Greene's unexpected resignation from Congress has exposed deep divisions within the Republican Party and raised new questions about the GOP's ability to maintain control of the House, the New York Times reports. Greene's upcoming January departure, which reportedly caught House Speaker Mike Johnson off guard, will reduce the already-slim Republican majority and leave the party with a vacant seat until at least spring, when a special election is expected in Georgia. Greene, a prominent figure among far-right lawmakers and once a vocal supporter of President Trump, cited frustration with congressional inaction and accused her party of failing to deliver on its promises.

In a lengthy social media post, she criticized Republican leadership for sidelining key legislative proposals, including measures on immigration and gender policy, and predicted that the GOP would lose control of the House in the midterms. Her remarks struck a chord with other Republicans, including Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana, who echoed Greene's disillusionment with the party's record. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky praised Greene's candor, saying her resignation statement contained "more honesty … than most politicians will speak in a lifetime."

Trump's reaction to Greene's resignation was celebratory; he called her a "traitor" and claimed credit for pushing her out after withdrawing his endorsement. The split between Greene and Trump has highlighted dissatisfaction within Trump's base and raised concerns about the GOP's unity heading into the midterms. While Greene's exit is unlikely to immediately change the balance of power—Republicans can still afford to lose two votes on most issues—it underscores the fragility of the majority and the ongoing turmoil within the party. Meanwhile, many are speculating Greene could be considering a 2028 presidential run; on Sunday, she specifically refuted those rumors in a lengthy post on X, CBS News reports.