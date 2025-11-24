James Patterson Weighs In on Marilyn Monroe's Death

There have been more than 3,000 books written about Marilyn Monroe since her death in 1962. And now, comes one more. James Patterson's new project dives into the mystery of the blonde bombshell's death, which he believes was murder. "I think that she was treading in very dangerous waters," says Patterson, who joined with British writer Imogen Edwards-Jones to co-author The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe: A True Crime Thriller, per the Hollywood Reporter . "She had these incredible relationships with President Kennedy, and with Robert Kennedy, and with Sinatra, and with Mafia figures. They told her stuff, and she kept track of it. She had information that was kind of dangerous."

It's been 63 years since Monroe was found dead in her home in Brentwood, California, at age 36. But "a lot of people don't know the story," says Patterson. "There's a lot of stuff I didn't know"—"about the death scene, about the autopsy not being as complete as it should have been, that one of the detectives was convinced the scene was staged." But despite the title of "true crime thriller," the book calls itself "a work of fiction" in the fine print, per the Reporter.

The book "doesn't read like a true crime story," but more of "a poignant biography," offering no new theory on Monroe's death but instead letting readers reach their own conclusions, per the Times of London. "What it conveys best is the breathless rapidity with which a determined starlet turned into a pill-popping mess, attended at the last not by friends but by a housekeeper ... and a couple of shady-sounding medics." The book is out Dec. 1.