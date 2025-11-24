Carville's Advice for Democrats: 'Pure Economic Rage'

James Carville thinks Democrats did well in the last round of elections for a simple reason: "People are pissed." Specifically, they're livid about worsening economic pain and President Trump's inability to turn that around, he writes in a New York Times essay. As a result, Carville sees a clear path forward for his party:

Carville takes his own party to task as well, saying it is now perceived as being out of touch with ordinary Americans thanks to an era of "performative woke politics." Now it's time to refocus on the economy—minimum wage hikes, free public tuition, universal child care, etc. Given the struggles of nearly every American family right now, Democrats shouldn't fear leaning into such initiatives, he writes. It "is abundantly clear even to me that the Democratic Party must now run on the most populist economic platform since the Great Depression." Read the full column.