Opinion | Australia beach shooting Editorial: Heroic Act Reveals How 'Pathetic' Terrorists Are Ahmed al-Ahmed's bravery in disarming gunman in Australia speaks volumes, writes the Washington Post By John Johnson Posted Dec 15, 2025 9:32 AM CST Copied A man looks at belongings stacked up following a shooting the day prior at Sydney's Bondi Beach, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) The rampage against Jewish Australians over the weekend is an "act of evil," reads an editorial in the Washington Post, but its focus is on the bystander who risked his life to disarm one of the shooters. The act "showed how easily the heroism and courage of everyday people can expose the pathetic core of every terrorist," write the editors. Dramatic video shows 43-year-old Ahmed al-Ahmed sneaking up behind a gunman and wrestling the weapon away. "The shooter meekly walks away, seemingly confused and embarrassed." Ahmed was injured in the process and remains hospitalized, "and no doubt the entire civilized world is hoping and praying for his speedy recovery," along with others wounded in the mass shooting, reads the editorial. After that, lots of questions about the police response will need to be answered, starting with, "Why was an unarmed hero needed to restrain a gunman?" Read the full editorial.