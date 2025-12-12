A Socialist Isn't Happy About That Quick Cinnabon Firing

A story out of a Cinnabon in Wisconsin made headlines this week when a white cashier, a self-described "racist," unleashed a diatribe against a Somali couple. The company quickly fired Crystal Wilsey, a move celebrated by progressives "who abhor racism," writes Arash Azizi at the Atlantic . Azizi gets it: He's a socialist who sees Wisley's comments as "unforgivable" and "repugnant." But what he's not happy about is the quick firing. "I can't easily take the side of a billion-dollar corporation over that of an ordinary worker." As a matter of principle, we should "resist the urge to tell a simple moral story that celebrates someone losing their livelihood," he writes. "That job at the shopping mall may be the bare minimum she needs to support herself."

Cinnabon might have at least explored the possibility of keeping Wilsey on, just not in a "customer-facing" role. It's also possible she did indeed deserve to be fired for cause, though the company should have taken longer to investigate—because terminating an employee shouldn't be so easy, writes Azizi. "Those of us on the left should be fighting to improve protections for workers of all races, and thereby for the betterment of people's material conditions regardless of their views," he writes. "Maybe I'm naive, or an incurable socialist. But I'd like to think that even if a worker is racist to my face, I'll never ask for their dismissal. I'll try instead to appeal to our common interest in improving the conditions of our lives." (Read the full piece.)