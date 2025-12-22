Ezra Klein: Trump's 'Vibe Shift' Is Done

New York Times columnist and podcaster Ezra Klein is calling it: "The Trump vibe shift is over." He ticks off his evidence: low polls, Democratic victories, a tariff policy that "has raised prices, confused companies and alienated allies but has accomplished very little," criticism from the likes of Joe Rogan about the "cruelty" of the deportation process, even the strong pushback on the right after Trump's criticism of Rob Reiner in the wake of his murder. "A year ago, we kept hearing that Trump was cool," Klein writes. "Is anyone saying that now?" He suggests this correction was inevitable, arguing that the widespread corporate and cultural embrace of Trumpism early in the year was never justified by Trump's "narrow electoral victory."