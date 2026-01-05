Fan of the Cowboy Hat Pleads for a National Designation

Residents of other nations can don distinctive clothing to show their patriotism—kilts in Scotland, for example—and it's time Americans were able to do the same, writes Timothy Nerozzi in a Washington Post op-ed. His suggestion for the first item of clothing formally designated as part of American dress? The cowboy hat. Nerozzi, foreign affairs reporter for the Washington Examiner, writes that he carries his Stetson with him all over the world, and he says it usually gets an appreciative reception from foreigners. It's "the one item of clothing that still acts as a visual bullhorn to all within eyesight that a red-blooded American is among them."