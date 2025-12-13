Sportswriter's Beef: He No Longer Knows What a 'Catch' Is

Jason Gay writes about sports for a living, but he is no longer sure what constitutes a catch in the NFL. He suspects you're in the same boat, along with players, coaches, and TV play-by-play announcers. In a Wall Street Journal essay, Gay warns that the league is letting "granular, slo-mo video" reviews of plays ruin things. He cites an example from last weekend's games, in which a TD catch by a Baltimore Ravens receiver—or at least what seemed to be a catch to pretty much everyone's naked eye —got overturned. Here's how the league later justified the ruling:

"The receiver controlled the ball in the air, had his right foot down, then his left foot down. The control is the first aspect of the catch. The second aspect is two feet or a body part in bounds, which he did have. Then the third step is an act common to the game and before he could get the third foot down, the ball was ripped out. Therefore, it was an incomplete pass."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed the language, saying, "The explanation was the third foot didn't get down before the ball came out, that's what they said." Get all that? Neither did Gay, who digs into yet further complications related to the explanation. "This is just me talking, but when the eye-to-brain signal immediately declares That is a catch but the explanation of why it wasn't a catch is so long it requires reading glasses and a bookmark … I think we're in danger of losing our connection to terra firma." Read the full column, which hopes the league can fix this "danger of overthinking."