Peggy Noonan: America Is Missing Melody

Wall Street Journal columnist writes that she had a pretty good ear for all kinds of music all through her life, right up until about 2005 or 2010. At that point, she "stopped absorbing new music." In discussing this with a musician in his 40s, she wondered if her experience might be chalked up to aging or something of the like, but he quickly rejected the idea. "He said the reason I am not absorbing and holding music now is that at the time I stopped listening, popular musicians stopped doing melody," she writes. "They stopped doing the tune. They did other things, they kept the rhythm, the beat, but they started shunting aside melody." Upon reflection, Noonan has come to agree, and her column explores a bigger picture.