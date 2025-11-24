A Third of Americans Hit by Online Shopping Scams

One in three Americans has fallen victim to an online shopping scam, a new Pew Research Center survey reveals, offering some hints of what to look out for as holiday shopping scams ramp up. The survey, conducted in April, underscores widespread concern about digital fraud: 85% of US adults see scams on shopping sites and apps as a problem, with 50% calling it a major issue. Nearly half of adults surveyed said they'd had credit or debit card information stolen, resulting in fraudulent charges. Some 36% reported buying an item online that was either counterfeit or never turned up.

Overall, 73% say they've experienced at least one type of online scam or attack, such as a hacked social media account or scam text. Younger adults appear to be more commonly hit with online shopping scams. Some 42% of adults under 30 report such scams, compared to just 26% of those 65 and older. Black and Hispanic Americans also report higher rates of being scammed (41% and 43%, respectively) than white Americans (33%). Sex, income, and education levels make little difference in who falls victim. Federal Trade Commission data shows more than 387,000 reports of online shopping fraud in 2024, with losses totaling $434 million and a typical loss of $130 per victim.

Shopping scams tend to ramp up around the holidays, experts tell USA Today, which reports on several questionable sales promoted on social media apps, including TikTok. Scammers will often promote exclusive deals or sought-after gifts that might be sold out elsewhere, and they use professional-looking ads to do it. The key is to "study the URL, looking for misspelled words or a string of odd numbers, to make sure the website isn't being run by a scammer," the outlet reports. And if you receive a package you didn't order, be aware of scanning QR codes. Some scammers are using them to install malware on your phones, according to the Better Business Bureau.