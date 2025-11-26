6 Tools That Are Thanksgiving Must-Haves

It's the start of Thanksgiving week, when home cooks across America suddenly recognize the daunting task ahead. More than 90% of people in the US celebrate the food-centric holiday, and more than 1 in 4 attend meals that include more than 10 other people, according to the Pew Research Center. Under that kind of pressure, what host wouldn't want the best tools to make sure the dinner goes off without a hitch? The AP asked national food safety experts which kitchen devices and aids are essential to ensure a safe and tasty Thanksgiving meal. Here are their top suggestions: