6 Tools That Are Thanksgiving Must-Haves

Thermometers, timers, and even a ruler, oh my!
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 26, 2025 9:21 AM CST
6 Tools That Are Thanksgiving Must-Haves
A turkey is roasted with the help of a thermometer on Oct. 18, 2007.   (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, file)

It's the start of Thanksgiving week, when home cooks across America suddenly recognize the daunting task ahead. More than 90% of people in the US celebrate the food-centric holiday, and more than 1 in 4 attend meals that include more than 10 other people, according to the Pew Research Center. Under that kind of pressure, what host wouldn't want the best tools to make sure the dinner goes off without a hitch? The AP asked national food safety experts which kitchen devices and aids are essential to ensure a safe and tasty Thanksgiving meal. Here are their top suggestions:

  • Digital meat thermometer: The experts unanimously agreed that an instant-read digital thermometer is vital to making sure roast turkey and other dishes reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate the risk of food poisoning. "This is nonnegotiable," said Darin Detwiler, a Northeastern University food safety expert. "A reliable thermometer ensures you're not guessing, because guessing is not a food safety strategy."
  • Color-coded cutting boards: In the hustle of a holiday kitchen, the risk of cross contamination—of, say, raw turkey to fresh vegetables—is real. Using dedicated cutting boards for each type of food, and color-coding—red for meat, yellow for poultry, green for veggies—can help, said Barbara Kowalcyk, director of the Institute for Food Safety and Nutrition Security at George Washington University. "I try not to use wooden cutting boards," said Kowalcyk, noting they can retain bacteria that can cause illness.
  • Sharp knives: As an ER doctor who has stitched up many Thanksgiving injuries, Dr. Tony Cirillo urges home cooks to make sure their knives are sharp. A sharp knife cuts cleanly, while a dull knife requires more pressure that can cause dangerous slips, said Cirillo.

  • Sturdy roasting pans: Pulling a hot turkey out of the oven is tricky, especially if the pan is flimsy, Cirillo added. Use a sturdy metal roasting pan or, in a pinch, stack two foil roasting pans together for strength. "I'm a big fan of double-panning," Cirillo said. "Dropping the turkey is generally not good on Thanksgiving."
  • Cooking timer: Just as important as getting food to the table is making sure it doesn't sit out too long, said Don Schaffner, a food safety expert at Rutgers University. Use a cooking timer or clock alarm to make sure you pack away leftovers within two hours to prevent bacterial growth.
  • Ruler: When you're storing those leftovers, make sure to put them in shallow containers, Schaffner said. Use a ruler—or even the short side of a credit card—to make sure that dense foods like stuffing and sweet potatoes reach a depth of no more than 2 inches. That allows for quick and complete cooling in the refrigerator.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X