Buck With Tradition: Adopt a Turkey Instead

"Gus" the turkey has been spending Thanksgiving week much differently than millions of other unlucky gobblers across the US. As he trots in a sprawling animal sanctuary on the Colorado plains, he is stopped every few steps by staff who pet him, hug him, or even give him a peck on his red face. Gus has been at the Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Erie since 2023 after being pardoned by the governor, per the AP . And he's among a growing number of turkeys that are being "adopted" instead of covered in gravy and eaten at Thanksgiving dinner tables. "Just because something is a tradition doesn't mean that it needs to remain as a tradition," says Gene Baur, co-founder of Farm Sanctuary, which launched what is believed to be the first such turkey adoption program back in 1986.

An increasing number of farm animal sanctuaries across the country have started promoting this alternative version of Thanksgiving in which families "adopt" turkeys and donate money to their lifelong care. In return, they receive photos, certificates and sometimes even one-on-one visits with the birds. The goal: Spare a few of the tens of millions of turkeys slaughtered this time of year, many of which are raised in what animal rights advocates say are inhumane conditions on factory farms. Some people will adopt for themselves and feature their turkey's photo on their Thanksgiving table, while others will give the adoptions to friends or family members.

At Luvin Arms, a $25 donation comes with a certificate, photo, and either a virtual or in-person visit, explained Kelly Nix, its executive director. Since launching the program in 2022, the sanctuary has seen the number of sponsorships double every year. And this year they're on track to reach their goal of $18,000, she says. While the funds help care for the turkeys, and allow the sanctuary to rescue more, officials say the program is about more than just the turkeys or money. There's also an important educational factor, whether learning about the conditions in factory farms or that turkeys are more than just centerpieces. It might just "[make] you stop and double think" about taking the life of "a sentient being," says Nix.