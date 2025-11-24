Bettors See a New Rising Name for 2028 Race

Marjorie Taylor Greene may be quashing reports about a 2028 run, but bettors are apparently not buying it. One of the bigger betting markets, Polymarket, now has the soon-to-be-former congresswoman ranked third among Republicans, reports the Daily Beast . Greene sits at 5%, behind Secretary of State Marco Rubio at 8% and the clear frontrunner, Vice President JD Vance, at 55%. Still, Greene's new rise puts her ahead of other well-known names such as Tucker Carlson, Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Nikki Haley, and even President Trump himself.

Speculation about a possible Greene presidential bid has intensified after her decision to resign from Congress in January amid a public split with the president. Time reported that Greene has spoken to allies about a potential run, but she disputed that in a lengthy social media post on Sunday, reports CNN. "I'm not running for President and never said I wanted to and have only laughed about it when anyone would mention it," she said.