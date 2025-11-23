Politics | Marjorie Taylor Greene The Big MTG Question: Will She Run in 2028? She reportedly told allies she's considering a presidential campaign By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Nov 23, 2025 8:17 AM CST Copied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks before Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Marjorie Taylor Greene's surprise decision to leave Congress in January has prompted an obvious question: So what's next? In her announcement video, the Georgia congresswoman insisted her decision is all about her disillusionment with politics and is not a "4-D chess game," per the Georgia Recorder. Not everybody is so sure. Time, quoting five sources, reports Greene has told allies she is considering a presidential run in 2028. Two of the unnamed sources say Greene has spoken to them directly about it. It's way too early to suss out her prospects, but the story suggests she could follow the model of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the last campaign: "a candidate capable of siphoning off votes from the GOP nominee, positioning her to leverage that political capital into a possible role within a future Republican administration." Greene's move comes after her very public rift with President Trump, whom she has accused of betraying his base on a range of issues. Though the president publicly disowned Greene and called her "wacky," he sounded a somewhat different note on Saturday. Trump told NBC News he would "love" to see Greene revive her political career after January, though he added that "it's not going to be easy for her." In the meantime, he said, "she's got to take a little rest." Some Democrats see a 2028 Greene run as a realistic possibility as a post-Trump Republican party begins to take shape. "If you'd asked me three months ago, I would have said JD Vance is going to be the nominee of the Republican Party, and now, I think, it could be Marjorie Taylor Greene and it could be Marco Rubio and it could be someone we aren't even talking about," Rep. Ro Khanna tells the New York Times. "They have gone from a consolidation around Trump to a serious consideration of a post-Trump future." Vanity Fair was wondering about Greene's future days before her resignation announcement. Greene was asked directly three times in the interview whether she was planning a 2028 candidacy. She provided indirect answers the first two times, including, "I have never said I was running for president." Asked the third time, she responded, "Uh, I am not considering running for president. I'm literally trying with every soul in my body to just do this current job." That will no longer be a concern in two months. Read These Next It's a 'profoundly difficult time' for Miss Jamaica. Source: This is how teen Anna Kepner died on a Carnival cruise. Some parts of the nation may see their coldest December in years. This time, it wasn't a bird that hit a plane. Report an error