The Big MTG Question: Will She Run in 2028?

Marjorie Taylor Greene's surprise decision to leave Congress in January has prompted an obvious question: So what's next? In her announcement video, the Georgia congresswoman insisted her decision is all about her disillusionment with politics and is not a "4-D chess game," per the Georgia Recorder. Not everybody is so sure.

Time, quoting five sources, reports Greene has told allies she is considering a presidential run in 2028. Two of the unnamed sources say Greene has spoken to them directly about it.

It's way too early to suss out her prospects, but the story suggests she could follow the model of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the last campaign: "a candidate capable of siphoning off votes from the GOP nominee, positioning her to leverage that political capital into a possible role within a future Republican administration."