Health | sleep apnea Sleep Apnea 'Significantly Increases' Risk of Parkinson's The good news: Early use of CPAP therapy appears to reduce the risk By Arden Dier withNewser.AI Posted Nov 25, 2025 7:57 AM CST Copied Maria Arevalo, 74, demonstrates the air machine she uses to treat sleep apnea on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Pixley, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) A new study suggests obstructive sleep apnea, a condition marked by a blocked airway during sleep, carries an increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease. Researchers reviewed the health records of more than 11 million US veterans and found that those with sleep apnea were almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's within six years compared to those without the sleep disorder, reports the Washington Post. The study, published Monday in JAMA Neurology, also noted that veterans who used CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) therapy within two years of their sleep apnea diagnosis were 30% less likely to develop Parkinson's than those who did not, per the New York Times. Researchers don't suggest that sleep apnea will automatically lead to Parkinson's. But it "significantly increases the chances," co-author Gregory Scott, a professor of pathology at Oregon Health and Science University's School of Medicine, tells the Post. Experts in the field say the findings align with other research linking poor sleep to worse neurological outcomes. One theory is that the repeated lack of oxygen caused by sleep apnea may impair the brain's ability to repair itself during sleep, though other factors could be at play. The findings highlight the importance of treating sleep apnea, which often goes undiagnosed. Symptoms include loud snoring, gasping for air during sleep, and persistent fatigue.