Sleep Apnea 'Significantly Increases' Risk of Parkinson's

A new study suggests obstructive sleep apnea, a condition marked by a blocked airway during sleep, carries an increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease. Researchers reviewed the health records of more than 11 million US veterans and found that those with sleep apnea were almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's within six years compared to those without the sleep disorder, reports the Washington Post. The study, published Monday in JAMA Neurology, also noted that veterans who used CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) therapy within two years of their sleep apnea diagnosis were 30% less likely to develop Parkinson's than those who did not, per the New York Times.