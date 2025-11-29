Meet National Dog Show's Winner of 'Best in Show'

A 6-year-old Belgian sheepdog named Soleil took home the top prize at the 2025 National Dog Show after outshining more than 1,900 canine competitors. Soleil, known for her glossy black coat and steady demeanor, appeared unfazed by the commotion as she and her handler, Daniel Martin of Princeton, North Carolina, accepted the "Best in Show" award, per NPR . Martin credited Soleil's composure and fluid movement for the win, describing her as a "professional" who thrives in the spotlight. "Soleil was just 'on' today," Martin said, adding that his dog "loves the energy" at the annual event broadcast by NBC every Thanksgiving Day. "That's her magic."

The annual event, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, draws entries from seven groups, including Working, Non-Sporting, Sporting, Terrier, Toy, Herding, and Hound. Soleil first won in the Herding Group before advancing to claim Best in Show. She edged out six other finalists, with an American foxhound named George taking "Reserve Best in Show" honors. Today notes that the other finalists were Dino (giant schnauzer), Tyler (English setter), Neal (bichon frise), Baby Joe (miniature schnauzer), and Comet (shih tzu).

Judge Charlie Olvis praised Soleil's flawless performance and prime condition, noting the winner "didn't put its foot down wrong" and is in "drop-dead gorgeous condition," per NPR. The American Kennel Club describes Belgian sheepdogs as intelligent, trainable, and deeply attached to their humans. A herder by nature, Soleil now adds a national title to her resume. The National Dog Show, which dates back to 1879 and has been televised since 2002, has become a Thanksgiving tradition for millions.