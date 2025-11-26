Scientists Discover a New Roar in Lions

You probably have a good idea what a lion sounds like. Cue mighty roar. But scientists have just discovered that lions have a second, previously unnoticed type of roar, challenging long-held beliefs about the iconic big cat's vocalizations. A new study published in Ecology and Evolution analyzed thousands of hours of field recordings from Tanzania and Zimbabwe using machine learning, revealing that African lions produce not just the familiar, powerful roar, usually accompanied by moans and grunts, but also a shorter, lower-pitched "intermediary" roar, per Science News .

Researchers found that each lion's main roar carries a unique vocal signature. "The full-throated roar is loud, complex and arcs in pitch," study author Jonathan Growcott, a conservation technologist at the University of Exeter, writes at the Conversation. "The intermediary roar was a flatter sound with less variation—and it always followed the full-throated roars." (Compare the difference here.) With artificial intelligence, scientists were able to classify each roar type with up to 95% accuracy. Their algorithm could even identify individual lions better than human experts. This breakthrough could help conservationists track and count lions by sound alone, a potentially valuable tool as the species faces shrinking habitats and increased poaching.

Lions have disappeared from over 90% of their historic range. "If you can identify a lion by its roar, this could potentially be a tool to count the number of individuals within a landscape," Growcott says, per Science News. As for what the intermediary roar actually means, that's still a mystery as the recordings offered no clues as to the lions' behavior. Researchers say more work is needed to understand why lions use one type of roar over another, but roaring in general is believed to be used to attract mates, find pride members, and establish territory.