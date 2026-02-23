Novo Nordisk's New Obesity Drug Fails a Big Test

Novo Nordisk just learned its latest much-hyped obesity drug may not actually live up to the hype. Shares of the Danish pharma giant plunged 16% Monday after it reported that its experimental drug, CagriSema, did not match the weight loss achieved by Eli Lilly's rival drug in a direct comparison trial, reports the Wall Street Journal . After 84 weeks, patients on CagriSema lost 23% of their body weight, versus 25.5% on Eli Lilly's tirzepatide, which is sold as Zepbound and Mounjaro. The result is seen as a blow to Novo's strategy to regain dominance in a market it helped launch with its blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

"This is a worst-case scenario for Novo—now it is clinically proven that Mounjaro is better than CagriSema," Markus Manns of Union Investment tells Reuters. "Novo will have an uphill battle launching CagriSema." The disappointing results come after the company's stock fell nearly 50% last year, per CNBC. CagriSema is a combo of semaglutide (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) and an experimental drug, cagrilintide. The company has already filed for FDA approval and expects a ruling by late 2026. It says it will keep testing higher doses and other combinations to see if it can squeeze more weight loss out of the drug.