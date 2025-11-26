Trump Wants to Reinterview All Refugees Admitted Under Biden

"These individuals have already passed the most exhaustive vetting processes in the world," says Shawn VanDiver—"multiple agencies, biometric checks, layered security reviews." It looks like they're going to have to do it again. A memo obtained by NBC News indicates the Trump administration intends to call for a "comprehensive review and a reinterview" of all refugees admitted to the US during the Biden years: "from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025." The move could affect over 200,000 people. The AP reports the memo indicated ta list of people to reinterview would be produced within the next three months.

The memo, dated Nov. 21 and signed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow, says the review is needed because the Biden administration allegedly prioritized "expediency, quantity, and admissions over quality interviews and detailed screening and vetting." CNN notes refugees must currently prove they were persecuted or faced persecution in their native countries. VanDiver, who leads the #AfghanEvac coalition, called the move "unprecedented and cruel." NBC News reports the memo states any current refugee who is now determined to fall short of the definition of a refugee will not be able to appeal. If the original applicant's status changes, that of their family members reportedly will as well.