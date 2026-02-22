Moving In, Not Marriage, Boosts Happiness After 50

For older people in new relationships, moving in together seems to bring a boost in happiness—and it doesn't matter if the couple makes it official with marriage. A new international study out of the University of Vienna spied a noticeable jump in life satisfaction when adults age 50 to 95 start living with a new partner, regardless of whether they wed, per Phys.org . Couples who moved in together first and later said "I do" did not see an additional boost. The study in the International Journal of Behavioral Development analyzed long-term data from 2,840 participants in the US Health and Retirement Study.

"Our results show that the bonus for well-being is already achieved by sharing a life together in a partnership," says lead researcher Iris Wahring, a psychologist. "The marriage itself does not offer any measurable additional gain in life happiness for couples who already share a table and a bed." Breakups at these ages also bucked expectations: separations did not produce a clear drop in overall life satisfaction, suggesting strong emotional resilience or support networks in later life, per the Austrian news site VOL.AT.

Men and women appeared to benefit similarly from new cohabitation, despite men reporting less emotional support from friends and family. Wahring stresses the results reflect averages in a North American context and may differ in cultures where unmarried couples still face greater stigma—and where a "marriage bonus" might persist.