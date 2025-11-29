Trump: I'm Canceling All Docs Biden Didn't Sign Himself

President Trump has renewed his efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of actions taken during Joe Biden's presidency, this time focusing on Biden's use of the autopen. In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared he's "cancelling all executive orders, and anything else that was not directly signed" by Biden, claiming, without evidence, that roughly 92% of Biden's official documents were signed using the device, reports CNN. Trump asserted that Biden wasn't involved in the autopen process and went so far as to threaten perjury charges if Biden claims otherwise.
CNN notes that Trump has long harped on the subject, but legal experts say there's little substance to his claims. A 2005 review by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel—conducted under the Republican George W. Bush administration—concluded that the president doesn't have to physically sign a bill for it to be valid. CBS News reports that Biden signed 162 executive orders during his time in the Oval Office, though it's not clear how many were signed with an autopen.