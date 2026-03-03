Dow Drops 1K Amid War Worries

A worldwide sell-off for stocks is slamming into Wall Street on Tuesday, and oil prices are leaping even higher as worries rise that the war with Iran may do more damage to the global economy than feared. The S&P 500 dropped 2% in early trading, reports the AP , while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 1,100 points, or 2.2%, and the Nasdaq was 2.2% lower. It was just a day ago that US stocks opened with sharp losses, only to recover all of them and end the day with slight gains. But that was with the caveat that oil prices did not jump too high, like to more than $100 per barrel.

On Tuesday, oil prices got closer to that mark and raised more alarms. The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, leaped another 8.2% to $84.14. It was sitting near $70 less than a week ago. A barrel of benchmark US crude, meanwhile, rose 8% to $76.92. Oil prices made the leap as Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, part of a widening of targets that also includes areas critical to the world's oil and natural gas production. Worries are particularly high about what will happen to the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, a narrow passageway where roughly a fifth of the world's oil passes.

The jump for oil prices will worsen inflation, which is already too high for nearly everyone, and put more pressure on US households and businesses by raising bills for gasoline and to ship products. In South Korea, a big energy importer, the Kospi stock index plunged 7.2% for its worst day since two summers ago as markets reopened after a holiday on Monday. It had been setting records recently. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 3.1%, even as analysts say Japan has a sizable stockpile of energy lasting more than 200 days.