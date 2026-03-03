Rookie Deadliest Catch Deckhand Dies at Sea

A 25-year-old newcomer to the world of TV crab fishing died while working aboard a boat featured on Deadliest Catch. Todd Meadows, a rookie deckhand on the Aleutian Lady in the Bering Sea, died Wednesday in what sources told TMZ was a fishing-related incident during filming. It's not yet known whether cameras were rolling at the time. The show was nearing the end of filming for its 22nd season when the tragedy struck, and filming is now over, Deadline reports.

Captain Rick Shelford called it the "most tragic day" on his boat and said Meadows quickly earned the crew's respect through his enthusiasm and work ethic. In a Facebook tribute, Shelford described Meadows' laughter and devotion to his children and family, adding that the deckhand "will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood." A memo was reportedly sent to Deadliest Catch producers after the incident, outlining grief resources for those involved. Discovery Channel said in a statement it was "deeply saddened" by Meadows' death and extended condolences to his family, crewmates, and the fishing community. Meadows is survived by his wife and three children, and a GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family, People reports.