Crime  | 
Jan. 6

Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Charged Over Threats Against Officer

Influencer Jake Lang allegedly threatened officer with execution at Jan. 6 anniversary event
Posted Mar 3, 2026 9:26 AM CST
Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Charged Over Threats Against Officer
Jake Lang, who organized the March Against Minnesota Fraud protest, center, walks away from counterprotesters after an altercation near Minneapolis City Hall, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Minneapolis.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A man whose Jan. 6 case vanished with Donald Trump's return to the White House is back in court—this time over what he allegedly said, not what he did, reports NBC News. Jake Lang, a pardoned Capitol rioter and self-described pro-Trump influencer, has been charged in DC Superior Court with a misdemeanor for threatening a Metropolitan Police commander he confronted at a Jan. 6 anniversary event this year. Prosecutors say Lang approached Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw, whom he battled in the Capitol's lower west tunnel in 2021, and delivered a string of menacing lines, including that Bagshaw should be "put down like a dead dog," subjected to a "public execution," and dragged out "by his ankles" and tossed into the Potomac.

Lang pleaded not guilty at a Saturday arraignment and is under a stay-away order, with a status hearing set for March 24. Lang was separately charged last month in Minnesota with a felony over allegedly destroying an ice sculpture protesting ICE, reports the AP. Lang, whose actions on Jan. 6 were widely recorded, was once held in pretrial detention on evidence a judge called "very strong," but he was never tried before Trump pardoned him along with more than 1,500 other defendants. His attorney declined to comment; federal prosecutors did, too.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X