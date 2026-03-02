Victims of Austin Mass Shooting Identified

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a mass shooting outside an Austin, Texas bar early Sunday. Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said 19-year old Ryder Harrington and 21-year-old Savitha Shan were killed, CNN reports. Davis said the death toll would rise to three on Monday when another victim was taken off life support, reports the Austin American-Statesman . Fourteen others were wounded and two remain in critical condition. The suspect, 53-year-old naturalized US citizen Ndiaga Diagne, originally from Senegal, was shot dead by responding officers less than a minute after they confronted him, police said.

Both victims were from Austin, KUT News reports. Harrington was a student at Texas Tech University. He belonged to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity, which praised him as "a beloved son, brother, and friend whose kindness and presence touched countless lives." Shan was a student at the University of Texas at Austin. "Today, it was confirmed that among those who lost their lives is one UT student," UT President Jim Davis said. "A child of loving parents. A loyal friend to many. A Longhorn preparing to change the world. It is devastating, and I know all of us are grieved by this horrible news and we will remember her." Davis said other UT students are among the injured.

Investigators are looking into whether the rampage was influenced by the weekend's US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Diagne was wearing a shirt bearing an Iranian flag design under a hoodie that read "Property of Allah." FBI agents and Austin police are reviewing "thousands of hours" of video, seizing digital devices from a home linked to Diagne in the suburb of Pflugerville, and examining his criminal record and past mental health encounters. Officials say he was not previously on the radar of Austin police or the FBI; his only known Texas arrest was a 2022 misdemeanor over a vehicle collision.