Change in Voting Rules Causes Confusion in Texas

Voters in two major Texas counties were turned away at polling locations and directed to different precincts Tuesday after a recent change in how the primary is conducted created confusion and frustration. In Dallas County, a judge ordered polls to remain open for two hours past the scheduled 7pm closing time, citing "voter confusion so severe" that it caused the website of the county election office to crash, the AP reports. The judge was acting on a petition filed by the local Democratic Party.

"Both Dallas and Williamson county voters have grown accustomed to countywide voting, including on election day," US Rep. Jasmine Crockett 's campaign said. "This effort to suppress the vote, to confuse and inconvenience voters, is having the intended effect as people are being turned away from the polls." The campaign of James Talarico, a state lawmaker, said it was "deeply concerned" about the reports of voters showing up at polling locations and being sent elsewhere. Crockett and Talarico are competing in the Democratic primary for US Senate.

Adding to the confusion was the fact that voting locations also might be specific to someone's party affiliation, said Nic Solorzano, a spokesperson for the Dallas County Elections Department. "We're seeing a lot of people that are going to their vote centers that they usually go to ... and not realizing they can't do that anymore. They have to go to their precinct-based location," he said. It was not immediately clear whether the judge's ruling applied to all voting precincts or just the ones for Democrats.

Tomas Sanchez, a student at Dallas College, was among those who showed up at a voting location on campus to cast his ballot in Texas' Democratic primary. But he was under a "mistaken impression" and was told that he needed to vote at his assigned precinct, a location about 6 miles away and closer to his neighborhood.

"This is something that we were really concerned about, honestly," Solorzano said. He added that after nearly seven years of voters being able to cast their ballots anywhere in the county, "then we kind of had to retool our entire operation to go back to precinct-based voting for Election Day."

The county elections department has been putting up signs, running ads, and sending text messages and mailers to make people aware of the change. On Election Day, former poll workers were stationed outside voting locations with tablets to help people find the correct place to cast their ballot. While Solorzano said his department was not keeping track of how many people were being turned away, local Democrats said the number was significant.

Brenda Allen, executive director of the Dallas Democratic Party, said her offices were swamped by hundreds of calls from voters of both parties trying to find their precincts. She noted that congressional districts in the county also were remapped in Texas' mid-decade redistricting and that new precinct lines were only finalized in December, leaving little time to inform voters. "Lots of reports of people being turned away, hundreds of people unable to vote. Both parties are affected by this," Allen said. "It's not great."

Texas was one of three states kicking off the 2026 midterm elections Tuesday, along with North Carolina and Arkansas. Voting otherwise went fairly smoothly, except for a problem with electronic poll books in one rural North Carolina county that prompted the state elections board to delay the release of statewide results by an hour.