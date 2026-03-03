New Miracle on the Hudson? Two Survive Small-Plane Crash

A small single-engine plane ended up in the Hudson River on Monday night, and both people on board walked away with minor injuries, reports News 12. Authorities say the Cessna 172, which had departed Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, was headed to New York Stewart International Airport when its engine failed near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The aircraft went down in the water east of the airport, north of New Windsor, just after 8pm, according to Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus. New York State Police said the pilot and passenger managed to get out of the plane on their own and were found on shore near 401 Water Street. They were taken to St. Luke's Hospital and treated for minor injuries, Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, calling it "another miracle on the Hudson." Neuhaus echoed the sentiment, calling it "'Miracle on the Hudson' part two."