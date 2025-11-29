New White House Page Lists Media Accusations

The White House has unveiled a section on its official website that accuses and names journalists it says misrepresented President Trump's remarks. The page , which launched Friday, carried the headline "Misleading. Biased. Exposed." Under "Media Offender of the Week," it lists the Boston Globe, CBS News, and the Independent, per the Guardian . All distorted the president's response to a video by six Democratic lawmakers that urged military personnel not to follow illegal orders, the site says.

Trump had accused the Democrats of "seditious behavior, punishable by death" on social media and reposted a message about hanging them. The website asserts that all of Trump's orders have been lawful and says he called for holding the group accountable—leaving out the death and hanging references. There's an "Offender Hall of Shame," the Hill reports, which includes such news outlets as the Washington Post, the previously named MSNBC, CBS News, CNN, the New York Times, Politico, and the Wall Street Journal—as well as the names of the journalists whose reporting the Trump administration contests. Labels on the reports include "bias," "malpractice," and "left wing lunacy."

There's also a searchable database of articles, per the Post, and users who "want the truth" are invited to sign up for "Offender Alerts" emails. The move marks an escalation in Trump's ongoing conflict with the media, which has included lawsuits and settlements with several major outlets, as well as his frequent labeling of the press as the "enemy of the people." The president has also recently increased his personal attacks on female journalists, using derogatory language in several high-profile exchanges.