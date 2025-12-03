Report: IG Finds Hegseth Could Have Put Troops in Danger

The Pentagon's watchdog found that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth put US personnel and their mission at risk when he used the Signal messaging app to convey sensitive information about a military strike against Yemen's Houthi militants, sources tell the AP and CNN. Hegseth, however, has the ability to declassify material, and the report did not find he did so improperly, according to one of the AP's sources. That person also said the report concluded that Hegseth violated Pentagon policy by using his personal device for official business and it recommended better training for all Pentagon officials.