It's a Big Recall of Shredded Cheese

It may be time to check your fridge: More than 250,000 cases of shredded cheese sold at major retailers across the US have been recalled due to concerns over potential metal fragments, reports NBC News . The voluntary recall by Great Lakes Cheese Co. was issued to retailers on Oct. 3, according to the FDA , though the agency only classified the recall as "ongoing" as of Dec. 1. CBS News reports more than 1 million bags of cheese, which have sell-by dates ranging from January to late March 2026, are covered by the recall.

Affected brands include store-label staples such as Target's Good & Gather, Aldi's Happy Farms, Walmart's Great Value, and H-E-B's Hill Country, and the types of impacted cheeses are wide-ranging: mozzarella, Italian style, pizza style, mozzarella and provolone, and mozzarella and parmesan. The AP reports the recall spans 31 states—including California, New York, Texas, and Florida—as well as Puerto Rico.

The FDA classified the situation as a Class II recall, meaning the product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, but the likelihood of serious harm is considered remote. Among the injuries the FDA says are possible: dental damage, laceration of the mouth or throat, and laceration or perforation of the intestine. The FDA's report notes that Great Lakes Cheese Co. did not issue a press release about the recall.