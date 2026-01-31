Joshua Trees' Early Blooms Are a Big Problem

Joshua trees are jumping the gun on flowering this year, and researchers say the timing glitch could ripple through the Mojave Desert ecosystem. The spiky desert icons, found across California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah, usually start blooming in late February. This season, though, many burst into flower in October and November, reports Smithsonian . That may sound like a pleasant quirk of nature, but scientists warn it could throw off the trees' tightly synchronized relationship with their only pollinator: the tiny yucca moth. Without the moths, there's no fruit, no seeds, and ultimately no new Joshua trees.

The two species are locked in what biologists call "obligate mutualism." Adult yucca moths lay eggs inside Joshua tree blossoms, and in the process transfer pollen. The larvae then feed on some of the developing seeds before tunneling into the soil, where they wait out the winter. When the trees bloom at the usual time, the moths emerge and the cycle repeats. If the trees flower months early while temperatures are still low, researchers suspect the moths are staying underground—leaving the blossoms unpollinated.

A similar off-season bloom was recorded in 2018, but it was largely limited to the southern part of the trees' range. This time, biologist Jeremy Yoder of Cal State Northridge says early flowers are showing up across the desert, perhaps in response to unusually heavy late-season rains. People in the Southwest are now being urged to help scientists track the changes by photographing any flowering or fruiting Joshua trees they see and uploading the images to the citizen science platform iNaturalist, ideally revisiting the same trees once a month, per the Los Angeles Daily News. Researchers hope the crowdsourced data will reveal crucial clues for a slow-growing species already under pressure from habitat loss and climate-driven wildfires.