Trump Scraps Landmark EPA Climate Finding

President Trump has moved to erase the legal foundation of nearly every federal effort to curb climate change in the US. At the White House on Thursday, Trump announced the end of the Environmental Protection Agency's 2009 "endangerment finding," the scientific determination that greenhouse gases pose a risk to Americans' health and welfare, the New York Times reports. That finding has been the legal backbone for regulating carbon dioxide, methane, and other planet-warming gases from cars, power plants, oil and gas wells, and factories. Without it, much of Washington's climate rulebook effectively loses its anchor, reports the BBC.