Yacht Makers Have a Teak Problem

Teak has long been the wood of choice for luxury yacht makers (and owners) because it stands up so well to the elements at sea. But as the BBC reports, the industry is scrambling to come up with alternatives amid growing scarcity—and legal repercussions. The primary source of the wood comes from old-growth forests in Myanmar, but sanctions on the military regime there make it illegal to import the wood to the US, the UK, and the EU. What's more, Myanmar's military has shown little concern about sustainability in its harvesting, which doesn't bode well for longer-term supplies. "We are in danger of losing old-growth teak forests, which are part of a valuable ecosystem," says Walter Kollert of the nonprofit advocacy group TEAKNET.

Meanwhile, pre-sanctions stockpiles are running out, and a number of high-end shipyards have run afoul of the import restrictions. The most notable example is that of Oceanco, which was fined for using Mymanar teak on Jeff Bezos' $500 million superyacht. The problem is that finding a replacement that can withstand salt, sun, and scrutiny from demanding owners is taking time, the story explains. It appears, however, that an industry shift is underway, as synthetic materials and teak laminates gain traction. Sunreef Yachts, for example, has banned teak outright across its line, switching to thermally modified woods (details are under wraps) that it says have the same or better qualities as teak and are easier to maintain. Still, it will take time for the consensus to shift, notes the story. Read it in full here, which has more details on the alternatives in play.