A Landmark Climate Rule Is Being Eliminated

The EPA is expected to revoke a landmark rule on climate emissions in the coming days that would remove limits on greenhouse gases from power plants and cars. The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal report that the agency is poised to scrap a 2009 "endangerment finding" put in place during the Obama administration. That finding concluded that half-a-dozen greenhouse gases posed a threat to the public health, and it has since served as the underpinning of climate rules limiting emissions. Once the finding goes, the rules on emissions would follow.