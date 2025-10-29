Visitor Sues SeaWorld Over Her 'Fowl' Ride

A Florida woman is suing SeaWorld Orlando after a duck allegedly struck her in the face while she was riding the Mako roller coaster, rendering her unconscious. The lawsuit, filed in Orange County, claims SeaWorld failed to keep the ride area safe and didn't warn visitors about potential bird strikes—a risk the suit argues is heightened by the coaster's speed (up to 73mph), its placement over water, and its location within the territory of local waterfowl, per WESH .

The complaint contends that these factors combine to create a "zone of danger" for collisions with birds, especially ducks, gulls, and geese, and that the ride's design may even disorient birds, making collisions more likely. The woman, who's seeking at least $50,000 in damages and a jury trial, says the incident left her with permanent injuries, both physical and mental, and has diminished her quality of life.

Notably, the incident wasn't reported to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which requires major theme parks to log serious injuries on their attractions, per WESH and FOX 35. The suit follows another, filed last month, alleging a child riding on the same coaster in March was struck in the face by an object belonging to another rider, FOX 35 reports. The child required stitches and later developed PTSD, according to the lawsuit.