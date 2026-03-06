Florida Bar Probes Trump-Appointed Prosecutor

The Trump-appointed prosecutor who went after two of the president's prominent foes is now facing scrutiny of her own, the New York Times reports. The Florida bar association has opened an investigation into Lindsey Halligan, the former interim US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a letter sent to the watchdog group Campaign for Accountability and shared with her. The group had filed complaints with the Florida and Virginia bars regarding Halligan, citing judicial reprimands of her conduct, NBC News reports.

The probe appears to focus on Halligan's push to secure grand jury indictments against ex-FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James—cases a judge later tossed after finding Halligan hadn't been lawfully appointed. Judges also flagged what one magistrate called "fundamental misstatements of the law" to a grand jury and said Halligan continued to sign filings as US attorney after being told she wasn't.

The bar investigation, which could ultimately lead to disbarment (but that process typically unfolds over years), comes as the Justice Department has floated a controversial plan to ask state bars to pause their own disciplinary cases while federal reviews play out—a move legal experts say could be read as pressure on independent regulators. The DOJ continues to appeal both Halligan's disqualification and the tossing of the Comey and James cases, Politico reports.