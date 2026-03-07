GOP Congressman Announces His 'New Chapter'

Rep. Darrell Issa is stepping off the ballot again. The 72-year-old Republican said on Friday that he won't seek another term, setting up a wide-open race in his increasingly Democratic-leaning Southern California district, reports the New York Times . Issa, one of Congress' richest members and a 12-term lawmaker, cited "a new chapter and new challenges" after roughly 25 years in the House and a prior business career. His seat, spanning parts of Riverside and San Diego Counties, was recently reshaped under a redistricting measure backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, turning it into a toss-up thanks to more liberal areas being added.

"This decision has been on my mind for a while and I didn't make it lightly," Issa said in a statement, per Politico. The Trump ally had previously retired in 2018 rather than face a tough race, only to return to Congress after a 2020 win. He briefly weighed running in Texas when the new map emerged, but he ultimately stayed put. "I can hold this seat," he said at the time, per the AP. "I'm not quitting on California and neither should anyone else."

Friday's announcement followed the filing of Republican Jim Desmond, a San Diego County supervisor, whom Issa promptly endorsed. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who lost to Issa in 2020 and is running again, framed the retirement as a sign that Republicans fear defeat. The National Republican Congressional Committee thanked Issa for his service and expressed confidence the seat can remain in GOP hands, per the Times.